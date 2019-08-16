DC directs officials to improve cleaning

UrduPoint.com
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Naeem Ahmed Sindhu on Friday directed the department concerned to improve the cleanliness condition.

During his a visit to different areas, he stressed for the maintenance of cleanliness in the area.

The DC also met with residents of the New Goth area and discussed their problems.

He directed the concerned authorities to clear the area of the garbage dumps and ensure resolving the water issue.

