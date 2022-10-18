DC directs officials to improve price control measures

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem on Tuesday said that the performance of price control magistrates would be monitored strictly on daily basis, while directing them to conduct 30 inspections everyday.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of price control magistrates, he directed the assistant commissioners and magistrates to improve price control measures and to stay in the field so that artificial price hike could be eliminated.