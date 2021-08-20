DC directs officials to performs Covid-19 duties on holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan has directed the officials of district administration, medical officers and Health department to perform their duties on holidays in the wake of rising number of Covid-19 cases.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Office on Friday said that in the wake of the fourth wave of Covid-19 from now onward all the officers of District Administration, medical officers, officials of the Health Department who are performing the duty in Covid-19 shall remain on duty on weekly and gazetted holidays till further orders.