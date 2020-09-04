DC directs officials to remain in field during rains

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Friday, visited the pumping station of Tando Jam town of Hyderabad Rural Taluka and directed officials concerned to remain in the field to face any untoward situation during rains

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Friday, visited the pumping station of Tando Jam town of Hyderabad Rural Taluka and directed officials concerned to remain in the field to face any untoward situation during rains.

The DC along with Assistant Commissioner reviewed post rain situation in Rural taluka and inspected working of the pumping station.

The Assistant Commissioner Rural Subhan Shoro, Chief Officer District Council Shah Jahan Panhwer, Assistant Commissioner Planning and Development Department Aamir Jatoi and other officials were also present on the occasion.