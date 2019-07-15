UrduPoint.com
DC Directs Officials To Stay Neutral In By-election

Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:37 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Salimullah Odho on Monday directed the government officials to stay neutral during the election campaign in by-election of NA 205 Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ghotki, Salimullah Odho on Monday directed the government officials to stay neutral during the election campaign in by-election of NA 205 Ghotki.

He issued these directives to the employees of DC office, all officers and officials of different provincial departments here at his office.

He asked the officers to remain impartial and keep a strict watch on their subordinate officials.

It warned that any officer involved in political activity will be proceeded against under the election Act/Rules.

