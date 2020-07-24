DC directs opening of public parks in city only for walk purpose

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Friday directed the concerned officers to ensure opening of all public parks just for walk purpose while commercial and recreational activities would remain suspended as per previous order issued by Home department due to COVID-19.

He was presiding over a meeting with concerned officers regarding opening of public parks at his office.

DC said public parks would remain open just for purpose of walk therefore COVID-19 related SOPs must be followed and walk through gate should also be installed at the entry point of these parks.

The Chief Municipal Officer Qasimabad Hatim Mallah and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.