Open Menu

DC Directs Operation Against Beggars, Encroachments And Profiteers In The Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

DC directs operation against beggars, encroachments and profiteers in the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon directed all Assistant Commissioners in the capital to take stern action against beggars, encroachments and profiteers in the Federal capital.

According to the spokesperson, the Assistant Commissioners inspected 125 sites and imposed fine of Rs. 11000, sealed three shops, sent three profiteers behind the bar whereas registered FIR against one person.

During the operation, the Assistant Commissioners arrested 54 professional baggers and took action against illegal clinic and sheesha cafes.

They also ordered arrests of three persons for encroachments and ordered to register FIR against one person and also confiscated 6 kg polythene bags.

The Assistant Commissioners also took action against illegal petrol filling agencies and illegal LPG filing stations while ordering to seal 2 illegal filling stations and arrested one person.

The spokesperson said that the operation against encroachments, profiteering and professional baggers is continued on daily basis.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Petrol Fine FIR All

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise in ..

General Women’s Union, Maqta Gateway organise induction session for ATLG 5.0 i ..

60 minutes ago
 ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK ..

ADIB achieves strong growth with over £100m in UK Commercial Real Estate financ ..

60 minutes ago
 Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; ..

Fitch reaffirms ECI’s ratings at &#039;AA-&#039; with stable outlook for fifth ..

1 hour ago
 MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of leg ..

MoIAT raises awareness of Sharjah factories of legislation, quality infrastructu ..

2 hours ago
 Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, ..

Museum of the Future to host future experts talks, interactive workshops in Augu ..

2 hours ago
 US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms ..

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms it false

3 hours ago
OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thaila ..

OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thailand

3 hours ago
 Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sist ..

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

3 hours ago
 realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pak ..

Realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pakistan by 2024

3 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source o ..

Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source of alleged cipher published by ..

3 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan rehabilitates the village of Ess ..

Unilever Pakistan rehabilitates the village of Essa Rajero, Thatta as part of it ..

3 hours ago
 IBA Karachi and University of Sialkot join hands t ..

IBA Karachi and University of Sialkot join hands to foster family businesses in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan