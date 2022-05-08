DC directs PHA to beautify 'Marir Hassan' area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi to uplift and beautify 'Marir Hassan Chowk' area.

According to a spokesman, the DC along with Director General, PHA Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Marir Hassan Chowk here the other day and directed to beautify the area and make it an attractive point.

The DG PHA briefed the DC that the authorities concerned had been directed to make the city lush green and complete the ongoing beautification work as soon as possible.

He said the officers were instructed to utilize all available resources to make the city more beautiful and lush green.

Efforts were underway to provide the citizens a clean environment, he added.

Under the plantation campaign all the main roads, highways, and parks of Rawalpindi city were being decorated with colourful flowers and plants, he said adding, all-out efforts were being made to beautify different areas of the town.

Under a project, renovation work of Rashid Minhas road was also being completed and the project would be completed within shortest possible time frame, he added.

The PHA officers were also directed to further uplift green belts of different roads and their medians, he said.

He informed that the authorities had been directed to accelerate pace of the work to complete the ongoing projects within stipulated time.

He said, "We are making earnest efforts for beautification of the city."/395