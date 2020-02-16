DC directs PHA to rehabilitate children park within 30 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has given a 30-day deadline to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for rehabilitation and beautification of Children park.

This was said by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Ahmed Raza during his visit of Children Park here on Sunday.

He said that deputy commissioner has directed to develop walking and jogging tracks of the park and gave 30-days deadline to PHA for rehabilitation of the park. He said that recreational activities would be restored soon in the park.

He said that Chief Justice of Supreme Court had directed the district administration to rehabilitate the park during his recent visit to Multan.

The assistant commissioner informed that Parks and Horticulture Authority and Multan Development Authority has speed up restoration work at the park. The park was effected by the material of Multan metro bus project. He said that beautiful shady trees would be planted in the park.