DC Directs PHE To Complete Under Construction Sludge Career Solid Waste Soon

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner has directed the Public Health Engineering Department to complete the under construction Sludge Career Solid Waste as soon as possible at a Cost of Rs.380 million.

He expressed these views during a visit to the sludge carrier and sewerage pumping stations. Deputy Director Development Shafique-r-Rehman, CEO Metropolitan Corporation Rizwan Ahmed, AXEN public health engineering Anwar Toor, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid, AXEN MC Javed Choudhary and others concerned officer were also along him.

Deputy Commissioner has inspected the sludge carrier and disposal stations of sherazi Town, Gil wala chowk and Ali Park.

He also directed to a quick winching of pipelines of sherazi town and Gil wala chowk and illegal connections should be disconnected and register case against them. DC also said that stern action should be taken against the irrigators to cut the sewerage and enforce the enforcement system according to law.

