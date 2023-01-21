UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Polio Teams To Remain Active For Achieving Target

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2023 | 10:30 PM

DC directs polio teams to remain active for achieving target

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Shaikh has directed the polio teams to remain active in the field on Sunday to achieve 100 % targets of week-long anti polio drive in Faisalabad.

Presiding over a meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee here on Saturday, he said that on last day of the campaign (Sunday, January 22), the polio teams should go door to door to confirm whether the children had been vaccinated or not. If any child was found leftover due to any reason, he should be administered polio drops immediately so that 100% target of the drive could be accomplished, he added.

During meeting, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Saqib Munir gave a briefing on the implementation of micro plan and said that on the fifth day of the campaign, 262,439 children were vaccinated. Hence, polio drops have so far been administered to 1.48 million children in Faisalabad district.

Deputy Commissioner said that successful implementation of the campaign is going on. Static teams should also remain present on designated spots as their progress would be monitored strictly till end of last day of the campaign, he added.

