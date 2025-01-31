- Home
DC Directs Polio Workers To Utilizes Best Efforts For Achieving Polio Campaign’s Targets
Published January 31, 2025
BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Muhammad Ashraf on Friday urged polio workers to utilize their best efforts and resources to achieve set targets for anti-polio drive which would start on 3 Feburary in the district.
He was presiding a meeting regarding arrangements for the polio campaign.
CEO, Health, Dr Attiq Ur Rehman briefed the DC in details about the drive in the meeting.
The DC directed the police to make foolproof security arrangements for polio teams during the campaign.
