DC directs power dept to provide full time electricity

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Azim Ullah Khan Saturday directed the official of Water and Power department to provide full time electricity as the winter season started and the residents are facing very much problems.

The DC said that the water and power department should control illegal use of electricity and provide electricity. He said that the people should also cooperate with the department and avoid direct hooks.