Open Menu

DC Directs Preparedness For Rain Amid Weather Forecast

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM

DC directs preparedness for rain amid weather forecast

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahriyar Gul Memon, has issued directives to all relevant departments to remain alert in view of the expected rains.

The Meteorological Department and PDMA have predicted thunderstorms from August 26 to 31, with a forecast of 140 to 260 mm of rainfall in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

DC ordered all municipal, town administrations, and relevant agencies to remain alert for drainage of rainwater.

According to the order, all disposals, pumping stations, and necessary machinery should be activated, and all officers and staff should be present in the field.

Negligence will not be tolerated.

Deputy Commissioner has also directed Rescue 1122 to remain alert to deal with any emergency.

DC has advised citizens to take precautionary measures during heavy rainfall and contact Rescue 1122 or the district administration's control room number 0244930334 in case of any emergency during the rains.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Alert August Rescue 1122 All From Rains

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

7 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

7 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

7 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

7 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

7 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

7 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

7 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

7 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

7 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

7 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

7 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan