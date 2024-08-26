DC Directs Preparedness For Rain Amid Weather Forecast
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2024 | 01:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahriyar Gul Memon, has issued directives to all relevant departments to remain alert in view of the expected rains.
The Meteorological Department and PDMA have predicted thunderstorms from August 26 to 31, with a forecast of 140 to 260 mm of rainfall in Shaheed Benazirabad district.
DC ordered all municipal, town administrations, and relevant agencies to remain alert for drainage of rainwater.
According to the order, all disposals, pumping stations, and necessary machinery should be activated, and all officers and staff should be present in the field.
Negligence will not be tolerated.
Deputy Commissioner has also directed Rescue 1122 to remain alert to deal with any emergency.
DC has advised citizens to take precautionary measures during heavy rainfall and contact Rescue 1122 or the district administration's control room number 0244930334 in case of any emergency during the rains.
