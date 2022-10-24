UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Price Control Magistrates To Improve Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 10:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh has directed the price control magistrates to improve their performance for public relief by ensuring strict implementation on price control mechanism in the district

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he expressed dismay over poor performance of price control magistrates and said that the government has fixed prices of daily use commodities to facilitate the masses. In this regard, the price control magistrates should perform their duties diligently and ensure strict implementation on price control mechanism so that the people could get benefits of government steps.

He said that he will positively visit markets and bazaars to monitor performance of price control magistrates and strict action will be taken against them if they would found involved in negligence, lethargy or delinquency. He also directed the price control magistrates to take stern action against the profiteers and ensure display of rate lists at conspicuous places in the shops and stalls so that people could easily know actual price of the commodities before payment to the shopkeepers.

