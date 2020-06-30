UrduPoint.com
DC Directs Price Control Magistrates To Keep Check On Price

Tue 30th June 2020

DC directs Price Control Magistrates to keep check on price

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Muhammad Mughis Sanaullah Tuesday directed all the Price Control Magistrates to keep check on price and take stern action against those violating the fixed prices of various necessary items issued by the district administration.

He informed that the Price Control Magistrates were active in implementing government SOPs to prevent corona besides their frequent visits to the bazaars helped in stabilizing in the prices of necessary items in use by the general public.

The teams were also imparting awareness to citizens and vendors to follow SOPs issued by the provincial government. Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana during his visit inspected various shops and petrol pumps in Silk Road and Main Bazaar.

He reviewed the implementation of SOPs, imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the concerned vendors for violation of rate list, and generated illicit profiteering.

