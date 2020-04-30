UrduPoint.com
DC Directs Price Magistrate To Send Profiteers, Hoarders To Jails In Multan

Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:39 PM

Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak ordered price magistrate to send profiteers and hoarders to jail by using summary trail authority instead of getting FIR registered and imposing fine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak ordered price magistrate to send profiteers and hoarders to jail by using summary trail authority instead of getting FIR registered and imposing fine.

Addressing a meeting of price magistrate to review their daily performance at circuit house here on Thursday, the DC said that a strong message should be conveyed to profiteers and hoarders by getting cases registered against them under new ordinance.

He stated that unfortunately profiteers fleece shoppers despite fines and settle it through charging them heavily for commodities.

"Send these profiteers directly to jails. They don't deserve leniency," ordered Mr Khattak.

He directed the magistrate to visit the markets on daily basis to extend relief to customers.

Govt wants to extend maximum relief to masses, the DC asserted.

Among others, ADC (R), Tayyib Kham, ACs Abida Fareed, Mobeen Ahsan, Civil Defense officer, Fatima Khan and Assistant Registrar, Kamran Bokhari attended the meeting.

