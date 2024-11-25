DC directs quality healthcare

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare services, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari presided over a meeting at the DHQ Hospital Khanewal here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by officials from the health department, including Deputy Director Development,and other senior representatives. The meeting focused on implementing government directives to improve public hospital services. During the meeting, Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif said that their goal is to provide best healthcare facilities to the public.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari stressed the importance of strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for dialysis services to ensure timely and efficient care for kidney patients.

He also instructed the relevant authorities to establish a structured mechanism for ensuring the availability of insulin and other essential medications for diabetic patients.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the hospital’s drug supply chain, with a particular focus on insulin availability, and deliberated on ways to optimize service delivery.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner (DC) issued a strong warning against negligence in healthcare services, reaffirming the government’s zero-tolerance policy. He reiterated the administration’s resolve to prioritize patient care and ensure accountability in service delivery.