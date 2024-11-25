DC Directs Quality Healthcare
Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare services, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari presided over a meeting at the DHQ Hospital Khanewal here on Monday.
The meeting was attended by officials from the health department, including Deputy Director Development,and other senior representatives. The meeting focused on implementing government directives to improve public hospital services. During the meeting, Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif said that their goal is to provide best healthcare facilities to the public.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari stressed the importance of strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for dialysis services to ensure timely and efficient care for kidney patients.
He also instructed the relevant authorities to establish a structured mechanism for ensuring the availability of insulin and other essential medications for diabetic patients.
During the meeting, officials reviewed the hospital’s drug supply chain, with a particular focus on insulin availability, and deliberated on ways to optimize service delivery.
Additionally, Deputy Commissioner (DC) issued a strong warning against negligence in healthcare services, reaffirming the government’s zero-tolerance policy. He reiterated the administration’s resolve to prioritize patient care and ensure accountability in service delivery.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rabid dog unleashes panic in Peshawar suburban villages; bites dozens of people38 seconds ago
-
Minister welcomes US Sikh pilgrims43 seconds ago
-
Four killed, two injured in Bahawalpur tanker accident47 seconds ago
-
Two motorcyclists injured in police firing55 seconds ago
-
13 arrested under anti-encroachment act in Haripur1 minute ago
-
Gilani reaches Saudi Arabia on five-day visit1 minute ago
-
PU students shine at PM Sports Olympiad11 minutes ago
-
Federation being attacked again: PA Speaker11 minutes ago
-
GB's development top priority of Federal Govt: Amir Muqam21 minutes ago
-
PA session postpones for another week21 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of sugarcane purchase monitoring committee51 minutes ago
-
DC visits BHUs51 minutes ago