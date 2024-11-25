Open Menu

DC Directs Quality Healthcare

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DC directs quality healthcare

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare services, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari presided over a meeting at the DHQ Hospital Khanewal here on Monday.

The meeting was attended by officials from the health department, including Deputy Director Development,and other senior representatives. The meeting focused on implementing government directives to improve public hospital services. During the meeting, Rana Muhammad Saleem Hanif said that their goal is to provide best healthcare facilities to the public.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari stressed the importance of strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for dialysis services to ensure timely and efficient care for kidney patients.

He also instructed the relevant authorities to establish a structured mechanism for ensuring the availability of insulin and other essential medications for diabetic patients.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the hospital’s drug supply chain, with a particular focus on insulin availability, and deliberated on ways to optimize service delivery.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner (DC) issued a strong warning against negligence in healthcare services, reaffirming the government’s zero-tolerance policy. He reiterated the administration’s resolve to prioritize patient care and ensure accountability in service delivery.

Related Topics

Khanewal Muhammad Ali From Government Best

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s relea ..

Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail

1 hour ago
 Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans co ..

Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned

2 hours ago
 Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20

4 hours ago
 The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman

5 hours ago
 DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in L ..

DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania 

5 hours ago
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Wo ..

Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today

6 hours ago
 Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ov ..

Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan