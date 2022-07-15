UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Relevant Deptts To Remain On Alert During Expected Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 05:50 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Inayatullah Wasim on Friday directed all the relevant departments to remain on alert to deal with any flood like situation due to rains as predicted by the Meteorological Department so that losses could be avoided by taking timely measures.

He stated this while presiding over a review meeting regarding the forecast of heavy rains and flood situation by the Department of Meteorology and the measures taken in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Wazir, Assistant Commissioners, TMOs, Rescue-1122, Irrigation, Civil Defense and other relevant departments.

On this occasion, the deputy commissioner was briefed about the flood situation and the measures taken to deal with it.

On this occasion, the DC said the obstructions, if any, in the way of water flow should be completely cleaned.

Appreciating the services of Rescue 1122, he asked the authorities to keep machinery ready to ensure timely all rescue operations to deal with any untoward situation.

Similarly, in the urban areas, the drainage channels in the streets should be cleaned so that there would be no blockage and the people in the urban areas would not face any problem.

