DC directs revenue dept officials to resolve masses' problems at their doorsteps

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Capt Retd) Aurangzeb Haider Tuesday directed officials of the Revenue Department to resolve problems of people at the earliest

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Retd) Aurangzeb Haider Tuesday directed officials of the Revenue Department to resolve problems of people at the earliest.

Addressing a "darbar" here, the DC said that no hurdle in the way of relief to masses would be tolerated and added that prompt steps would be taken to address problems being faced by people pertaining to the Revenue Department.

In the darbar held in the District Council Hall, additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, tehsildar and naib tehsildar besides other officials of revenue department were also present on the occasion.

During the course of forum several issues were raised pertaining to record correction, "fard" issuance, commutations, registry, domicile and income certificate besides other issues.

He directed officials concerned of the department to take immediate measures for extending relief to masses by resolving their problems instantly.

He said the purpose of the darbar was to listen to the problems of residents of Mansehra district they faced in revenue departments especially the Revenue department and resolve them on the spot.

He said the district administration was committed to resolving problems of masses and in this regard all resources would be utilized.