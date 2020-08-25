UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs Revenue Dept Officials To Resolve Masses' Problems At Their Doorsteps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 03:48 PM

DC directs revenue dept officials to resolve masses' problems at their doorsteps

Deputy Commissioner Capt Retd) Aurangzeb Haider Tuesday directed officials of the Revenue Department to resolve problems of people at the earliest

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt Retd) Aurangzeb Haider Tuesday directed officials of the Revenue Department to resolve problems of people at the earliest.

Addressing a "darbar" here, the DC said that no hurdle in the way of relief to masses would be tolerated and added that prompt steps would be taken to address problems being faced by people pertaining to the Revenue Department.

In the darbar held in the District Council Hall, additional deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, tehsildar and naib tehsildar besides other officials of revenue department were also present on the occasion.

During the course of forum several issues were raised pertaining to record correction, "fard" issuance, commutations, registry, domicile and income certificate besides other issues.

He directed officials concerned of the department to take immediate measures for extending relief to masses by resolving their problems instantly.

He said the purpose of the darbar was to listen to the problems of residents of Mansehra district they faced in revenue departments especially the Revenue department and resolve them on the spot.

He said the district administration was committed to resolving problems of masses and in this regard all resources would be utilized.

Related Topics

Mansehra All

Recent Stories

OPPO launches captivating cinematography starring ..

35 minutes ago

Belarus' Opposition Ready to Negotiate With Gov't, ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish police arrests Daesh/ISIS suspects in Ista ..

2 minutes ago

Routes of mourning processions cleared of lose wir ..

2 minutes ago

Iran hails 'constructive' talks with visiting IAEA ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey neutralized terrorists in country's east

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.