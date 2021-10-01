UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Revenue Officers To Resolve Problems Of Citizens On Daily Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 06:50 PM

DC directs Revenue Officers to resolve problems of citizens on daily basis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Friday directed the Revenue Officers of the district to personally listen to the problems of the citizens and make all-out efforts to resolve the complaints on daily basis.

Attending Revenue Khuli Katcheri held here at Tehsil Office, the DC listened to the problems of the citizens and issued on the spot orders on the complaints.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Usman Ashraf and Assistant Commissioner Sadar Khizer Hayat were also present on the occasion.

The DC received applications from senior citizens and women on priority basis and issued necessary orders to the officers concerned.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Bazar wanted to solve the problems of the citizens particularly related to revenue on priority basis and all the revenue officers should make all-out efforts to solve the revenue problems within shortest possible time frame.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Women All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adr ..

Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adriatic Sea Defence and Aerospac ..

7 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start s ..

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start soon

39 minutes ago
 Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

52 minutes ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

1 hour ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

1 hour ago
 United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector ..

United States And Pakistan Promote Private Sector Investment In Clean Energy In ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.