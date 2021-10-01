DC directs Revenue Officers to resolve problems of citizens on daily basis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Friday directed the Revenue Officers of the district to personally listen to the problems of the citizens and make all-out efforts to resolve the complaints on daily basis.

Attending Revenue Khuli Katcheri held here at Tehsil Office, the DC listened to the problems of the citizens and issued on the spot orders on the complaints.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Usman Ashraf and Assistant Commissioner Sadar Khizer Hayat were also present on the occasion.

The DC received applications from senior citizens and women on priority basis and issued necessary orders to the officers concerned.

He said that Chief Minister Usman Bazar wanted to solve the problems of the citizens particularly related to revenue on priority basis and all the revenue officers should make all-out efforts to solve the revenue problems within shortest possible time frame.