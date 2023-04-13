DC directs RWMC to eliminate dengue

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Thursday directed the officials of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) to ensure the de-silting of drains, and empty plots, sprinkling the lime to eliminate dengue and germs in the city.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the 6th Road Metro Station.

On the occasion, RWMC's Chief Executive Officer Rana Sajid Safdar gave a detailed briefing to the DC about the anti-dengue campaign and the overall sanitation situation of the city.

Later, the communication team of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company organized an anti-dengue awareness seminar in the conference room of the head office.

The seminar aimed to create awareness among the staff and the general public about anti-dengue measures.

CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar said that efforts were underway to provide a hygienic environment to the city's residents.

In addition, he said that today, the communication teams distributed waste bags and pamphlets in various areas of all tehsils of the district to highlight the importance of cleanliness and dengue prevention.

To eradicate dengue larvae, he added that comprehensive Standing Operating Procedures (SOPs) and an action plan were being followed, and weekly reports were being submitted to the city district government and the government of Punjab. Furthermore, he urged the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under-construction buildings, which led to the spread of dengue larvae and left no place wet or stagnant water. In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be rectified immediately, he added.