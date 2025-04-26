Open Menu

DC Directs Schools To Ensure Provisions For Heatwave

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 10:20 PM

DC directs schools to ensure provisions for heatwave

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Hyderabad's Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abedin Memon has directed all the public and private sector schools to take precautionary measures to deal with the prevailing heatwave.

According to a letter addressed to the officials here on Saturday, the schools had been directed to conduct the morning assemblies under shade and to arrange cold drinking water.

The schools had also been asked to arrange basic medical equipment and first aid facilities to respond to heat wave related health concerns.

The DC also underlined the need of ensuring that the students stood under shades while waiting for their parents or transporters to pick them up after the closing time.

The DC, who is also Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), directed the schools to adjust the school closing time to 12.30 pm.

