DC Directs Sealing Commercial Properties After Dengue Larvae Detection

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

DC directs sealing commercial properties after dengue larvae detection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Jahangir on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to seal commercial properties after the detection of dengue larvae from their premises.

Addressing the meeting, he said the district administration was conducting anti-dengue vector surveillance to control the spread of larvae after the recent spell of rains across the district.

He directed the health department to utilise all possible resources for controlling the spread of dengue fever.

The DC also instructed officials concerned to enhance dengue-related activities in both residential and public areas.

He appealed to the masses to keep their surrounding places clean and dry for the prevention of dengue.

