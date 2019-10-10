DC directs Secretary RTA to ensure load excel management

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 05:24 PM

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul has directed the Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to ensure implementation of load excel management in fifteen days period

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul has directed the Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to ensure implementation of load excel management in fifteen days period.

She said cases would be registered against transporters violating the instructions, adding that overloaded vehicles would be confiscated besides imposing heavy fines.

Asia Gul said that directions were issued to overcome traffic accident ratio.

She said that road sense training program should also be started for awareness of traffic rules.

The Motor Vehicle Examiner was also directed to avoid issuance of fitness certificates for transporters ignoring instructions.

The concerned officials were also directed for completion of under construction weight point at Faisalabad road so that the stone crushing vehicles could be monitored.

