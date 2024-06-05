Open Menu

DC Directs SSWMB To Ensure Eid-ul-Azha Cleanliness, Stresses Effective Waste Disposal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 05:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon chaired a meeting of the officers of the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Hyderabad at his office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner instructed the relevant officers to implement an effective strategy for the disposal of animal remains during Eid-ul-Azha.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining cleanliness to provide a pleasant environment for citizens during the Eid days.

DC praised the performance of the SSWMB team and stressed the need for further improvements.

He directed to pay special attention to various areas of Latifabad, Qasimabad and taluka City.

Additionally, he instructed the officers to take steps to remove existing garbage heaps in different localities.

On this occasion, the officers of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) gave a detailed briefing to the DC on their strategy for Eid-ul-Azha. The meeting was attended by Executive Director Shakeel Memon and other relevant officers.

