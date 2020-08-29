DC directs staff to take stern action against Tandoor owners for overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) ::Taking notice of the increase in bread prices by the District Administration Abbottabad, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah gave special instructions to staffers to take immediate action against the Tandoor owners and shopkeepers for overcharging of flour.

He directed the staffers to register FIR against 05 Tandoor owners on sale of bread at the rate of Rs.15 per loaf and asked the citizens to report their grievances regarding increase in price of bread and other edible items.

He also advised the public to register complaints on the following number 09929310553 so that legal action can be taken against the bakers who increase the price of bread and other edible items.