DC directs steps to resolve civic issues

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) on Thursday ordered Chief Municipality Officer to resolve cleanliness and clean drinking water related problems of the area on priority basis.

During his visit to Turkey colony here, DC Ali Anan Qamar constituted a committee to look into sewerage and encroachment problems and instructed to restore water plants present in the colony.

He said the district government was leaving no stone unturned to resolve people's issues on priority basis.

Meanwhile, Incharge education unit of traffic police, Samee-ullah Asmat met with drivers of heavy traffic today.

He discussed about importance of vehicle's license with them. He asked them to never give charge of driving to their fellow untrained driver. He asked them to always keep license with complete papers of vehicles while leaving for the destination. He advised them to be careful about over-loading and over-speeding, particularly when passing through populated areas. The official also warned them of strict action in case of violating traffic rules and principles.