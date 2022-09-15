DC directs stern action against absent schools' staff

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed stern action against absent staffers of schools and those posted in other places with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed stern action against absent staffers of schools and those posted in other places with immediate effect.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the District Steering Committee here on Thursday. Besides, officers of the district administration, District Monitoring Officer, Arshad Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Zahid Younas, District education Officer (Boys), Sajjad Akhtar Iqbal, DEO (Girls), Samina Ghani and others attended the meeting.

The District Monitoring Officer while presenting the report of the steering committee of the previous months also gave a detailed presentation to the meeting.

The report has pinpointed problems including boundary walls, dilapidated buildings, drainage, electricity, washrooms and other problems in schools and directed their immediate resolution.

He further directed the Executive Engineer (XEN) Communication & Works to start work for the resolution of those problems forthwith to resolve them. He also directed the utilization of the Parents Teachers Council (PTCs) funds for the resolution of petty issues of schools.