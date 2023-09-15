Open Menu

DC Directs Strict Actions Against Hoarding And Smuggling

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DC directs strict actions against hoarding and smuggling

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi has directed concerned officers to play a pivotal role to curb the hoarding and smuggling of essential items, with a view to controlling the escalating prices and providing maximum relief to the general public.

He chaired an important meeting with relevant officers at his office in Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad, on Friday.

He also instructed the officials concerned to expedite actions to ensure the sale of milk at fixed prices and to take legal actions against violations of state laws.

Tariq Qureshi advised all Assistant Commissioners from all four talukas to thoroughly assess all required arrangements before the upcoming general elections and promptly resolve any issues by liaising with the relevant authorities in writing, wherever necessary, to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to voters and workers during the election period.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural Hataf Sial, Assistant Commissioner City Shehzado Umair Jarwar and Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Fahad Ejaz Butt and other officials from relevant departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Election Sale Hyderabad Qasimabad All From

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

5 minutes ago
 Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Sha ..

Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf for World Cup

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangla ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Rac ..

Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Race in collaboration with Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int ..

Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int’l peace: Masood

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for ..

Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final agains ..

3 hours ago
Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, ..

Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, heads to global stage

3 hours ago
 Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches ..

Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches Executive MBA programme in UAE

4 hours ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in J ..

ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in Judicial Complex vandalism case

4 hours ago
 ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop d ..

ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop date palm cultivation, producti ..

4 hours ago
 Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan