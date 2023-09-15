DC directs strict actions against hoarding and smuggling

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi has directed concerned officers to play a pivotal role to curb the hoarding and smuggling of essential items, with a view to controlling the escalating prices and providing maximum relief to the general public.

He chaired an important meeting with relevant officers at his office in Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad, on Friday.

He also instructed the officials concerned to expedite actions to ensure the sale of milk at fixed prices and to take legal actions against violations of state laws.

Tariq Qureshi advised all Assistant Commissioners from all four talukas to thoroughly assess all required arrangements before the upcoming general elections and promptly resolve any issues by liaising with the relevant authorities in writing, wherever necessary, to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to voters and workers during the election period.

Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad Rural Hataf Sial, Assistant Commissioner City Shehzado Umair Jarwar and Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Fahad Ejaz Butt and other officials from relevant departments attended the meeting.