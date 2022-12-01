UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Strict Monitoring Of Anti-Polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 06:30 PM

DC directs strict monitoring of Anti-Polio campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali on Thursday directed the health officials to strictly monitor the anti-polio campaign while staying in the field to avoid any chance of irregularities in the campaign.

Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing anti-polio drive arrangements, he said that Polio was a National issue, and it was the obligation of all to play an influential role in making the country Polio free.

The DC directed the officials concerned to cover the Polio drops refusal cases on the same day.

Meanwhile, Incharge of the anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain informed APP that over 500,000 children had been administered the polio vaccine.

He said that around 3,787 polio teams, 858 area In-charges, and 243 medical officers participated in the campaign.

In addition, children were also immunized at 320 fixed centres and 182 transit points in the district. He said the target to cover more than 617,286 children below five would be achieved by December 3.

Hussain added that the drive had been launched in tehsil Rawalpindi, Gujjar Khan, Taxila, Rawalpindi city and Rawalpindi Cantonment areas declared high-risk areas. He said staff deployed for the campaign had been told that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

Hussain advised parents to come forward and play their role in ensuring the vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease.

