DC Directs Swift Action For Dengue Prevention
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sarmad Salim Akram on Friday chaired a meeting regarding the control of the dengue virus in the provincial capital, Peshawar.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Peshawar Rao Muhammad Hashim, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Uzma Mukarram, administrative officers, health department officials, and officers from other relevant departments.
During the meeting, officials provided a detailed briefing on the measures being taken to prevent and eliminate the dengue virus. The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to display banners in mosques and union council offices regarding dengue prevention, make announcements in mosques, and ensure the timely cleaning of water tanks. Furthermore, students in schools will be educated about dengue prevention during morning assemblies, and additional teams will be formed for the campaign.
Assistant Commissioners were also instructed to organize awareness campaigns in their respective areas.
It was highlighted in the meeting that the dengue mosquito breeds in clean water, so it is essential to prevent water from accumulating in homes. Water tanks should be kept covered, water should not be left standing in air coolers, and no containers should have exposed water.
To further combat dengue, it was advised to install mesh screens on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering homes. Families, especially children, were encouraged to wear full-sleeved clothing, and strict adherence to preventive measures was emphasized.
Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Salim Akram said that all necessary steps are being taken to eradicate dengue in Peshawar. He stressed that collective efforts are required to eliminate the virus and urged everyone to contribute to the cause.
Recent Stories
Anushka Sharma shocked by Karan Johar's revelation about senior actor’s longti ..
Malaysian PM Ibrahim’s three-day official visit concludes
Luxury Redefined: Discover 18 Park Residence by Alif Holdings in Lahore
Itel strengthens its market presence through strategic collaboration with Airlin ..
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SALU celebrates World Teachers' Day: VC unveils plans for faculty development3 minutes ago
-
16th BoD meeting of WSSC held in DIKhan to review performance12 minutes ago
-
Dolphin officials arrest fake cop13 minutes ago
-
Post polio campaign review meeting held13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders strict enforcement of official prices to curb profiteering13 minutes ago
-
Married woman commits suicide in Takhtbhai13 minutes ago
-
Citizens’ problems to be addressed on priority: DC Tank13 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM Ibrahim concludes three-day visit with "productive outcomes"23 minutes ago
-
World Space Week activities kicks off on Friday33 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh33 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in two group clashes53 minutes ago
-
Revolutionary changes underway in Punjab's health sector: Khawaja Imran53 minutes ago