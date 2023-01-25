DC directs SWMC to improve sanitation

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi on Wednesday directed the Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) to improve sanitation situation in new areas.

During a meeting, the DC said sanitation system in urban union councils and tehsil headquarters had been transferred to the SWMC which would benefit people.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Iqbal Sanghera, Deputy Director Development Yasir Raja,and other officers were also present.

Earlier, the deputy director Development gave a briefing to the deputy commissioner.