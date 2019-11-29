DC directs teachers to focus on students' character building

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Aamir Aafaq on Friday paid a surprise visit to Government Middle and High School Phala in Abbottabad district and directed teachers to focus on character building of students besides curricular and co-curricular activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Aamir Aafaq on Friday paid a surprise visit to Government middle and High School Phala in Abbottabad district and directed teachers to focus on character building of students besides curricular and co-curricular activities.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Hassan Ahsan and senior officers of Education Department, the Deputy Commissioner inspected classrooms, hygienic conditions and checked attendance of teachers.

He also inquired students about their studies. The Deputy Commissioner said education was playing key role in development of a nation and urged students to focus on their studies so that they could perform future's responsibility with an effective way. The DC directed school administration to provide better facilities to students during ongoing winter season and take necessary step in this direction.