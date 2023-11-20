Open Menu

DC Directs Timely Completion Of Construction Work In Allied Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has visited Allied Hospital here on Monday and directed its management to complete the construction projects in-time.

He visited Surgical Emergency Ward, new block and OPD of the hospital and reviewed the ongoing development projects.

He directed the contractors to accelerate pace of work so that the projects could be completed within stipulated time period.

Meanwhile, the DC also visited Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) and reviewed its up-gradation schemes. He directed to use quality material in all construction projects and said that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

