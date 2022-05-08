DC directs timely completion of uplift schemes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali Khan has directed the concerned authorities to complete the ongoing development works within the stipulated time period as per prescribed standards so that the local people can take benefit of them, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He was accompanied by 52 Brigade Commander, District Police Officer North Waziristan Farhan Khan and Tehsildar Datta Khel. The Deputy Commissioner visited Datta Khel Police Station, Rescue 1122 Center Datta Khel, Datta Khel Bazar Road, Datta Khel Tehsil Building and Football Ground.

He reviewed the construction work and directed the concerned department for standard work and timely completion so that the people of the area could benefit from these projects. The Deputy Commissioner later visited Datta Khel Bazaar and met the business community and elders and assured to resolve the issues related to the bazaar on priority basis.