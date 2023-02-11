UrduPoint.com

DC Directs Timely Preparations For Holding By-polls On NA-38

February 11, 2023

DC directs timely preparations for holding by-polls on NA-38

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Qaiser Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to ensure all timely preparations for by-elections on NA-38, D.I.Khan-I, scheduled to be held on March 16.

He stated this while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the by-elections which was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood, officers and representatives of Election Commission, Health, education, Police and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner was briefed in detail about the arrangements made for the upcoming by-polls.

He was informed about the polling stations, polling staff and security plan for the purpose.

The deputy commissioner said all resources should be used for arrangements of the by-elections and steps should also be taken to ensure transparency in all its process.

Similarly, he said a plan should be devised for foolproof security arrangements on behalf of the police department which should be fully implemented.

