DC directs TMA, local admin to plant maximum trees

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Tuesday directed Tehsil Municipal Administrators (TMAs) and the Local government to plant more trees in urban areas during the current plantation drive.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding plantation drive in district Abbottabad.

The DC said that every village council staffer would be bound to plant 50 saplings at the empty places, he also directed to plant creepers near bridges, roadsides and buildings.

The education department representative while briefing about the performance said that we have planted more than 30000 saplings in district Abbottabad during the current drive.

Mughees Sanaullah while speaking on the occasion said that the need for plantation has become even greater these days because of the growing pollution in the environment.

He further said that there was a number of other reasons why plantation was important for the environment, plants were the natural sources of oxygen and without it, the survival of human beings was not possible on earth.

The DC said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of plantation became a model in the world and we all have to make it successful by planting the maximum number of trees.

He said that district Abbottabad was suitable for a vast variety of plants including fruit and others, government was providing many different types of saplings that were suitable for our land and would also provide financial benefits to the people.