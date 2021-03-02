UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Directs TMA, Local Admin To Plant Maximum Trees

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:50 PM

DC directs TMA, local admin to plant maximum trees

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Tuesday directed Tehsil Municipal Administrators (TMAs) and the Local government to plant more trees in urban areas during the current plantation drive.

He said this while chairing a meeting regarding plantation drive in district Abbottabad.

The DC said that every village council staffer would be bound to plant 50 saplings at the empty places, he also directed to plant creepers near bridges, roadsides and buildings.

The education department representative while briefing about the performance said that we have planted more than 30000 saplings in district Abbottabad during the current drive.

Mughees Sanaullah while speaking on the occasion said that the need for plantation has become even greater these days because of the growing pollution in the environment.

He further said that there was a number of other reasons why plantation was important for the environment, plants were the natural sources of oxygen and without it, the survival of human beings was not possible on earth.

The DC said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of plantation became a model in the world and we all have to make it successful by planting the maximum number of trees.

He said that district Abbottabad was suitable for a vast variety of plants including fruit and others, government was providing many different types of saplings that were suitable for our land and would also provide financial benefits to the people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Education Abbottabad All Government

Recent Stories

UAE denounces Houthi missile targeting Jazan, Saud ..

6 minutes ago

Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Departme ..

21 minutes ago

Realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendse ..

30 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund hosts Benin Minister, discusses coo ..

36 minutes ago

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundl ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.