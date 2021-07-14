UrduPoint.com
DC Directs To Accelerate Corona Vaccination Process

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

DC directs to accelerate corona vaccination process

NAUSHEHROFEROZE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Bilal Shahid Rao Wednesday directed the concerned officers to accelerate Covid vaccination process and constitute mobile teams to accomplish daily target set by the Health Department.

According to a handout issued here, he issued these directives while presiding over a video link meeting with District health officer (DHO) ,Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and Health officials.

DC warned to take strict action against the violators of Covid related SOPs.

