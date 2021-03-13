UrduPoint.com
DC Directs To Accelerate Encroachments Removal Operation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 07:45 PM

DC directs to accelerate encroachments removal operation

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has directed to further expedite the encroachments removal operation after taking a view of anti-encroachments drive at the sides of main Gajrah Wah canal

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has directed to further expedite the encroachments removal operation after taking a view of anti-encroachments drive at the sides of main Gajrah Wah canal.

He directed the department of Irrigation for removal of encroachments established on the sides of the canal without any differentiation and expeditiously to implement the orders of the High Court. Briefing the Deputy Commissioner, officials of irrigation departments said that operation against encroachments was in progress from the previous day with the cooperation of the Police department and would continue till all encroachments are removed.

