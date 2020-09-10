UrduPoint.com
DC Directs To Accelerate Plugging Work At Breach Site Near Naukot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:56 AM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ):The Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Muhammad Nawaz Soho on Wedenesday visited breach site occurred to RD 286.5 nullah near Naukot and directed to complete the work on priority.

MPA Arbab Lutuf ullaha and project director Zaheer Memon were also accompanied with him.

DC directed officers concerned to accelerate plugging work of such breach.

Speaking on the occasion MPA Arbab Lutuf Ullah said that water storage capacity in sim nullah was 4500 cusecs while it flows beyond its capacity at 10,000 cusecs which caused breach to RD.

MPA said that remodeling of Left Bank outfall drain (LBOD) to be carried out soon so that relevant areas could be protected from major losses in future.

