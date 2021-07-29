DC directs to accelerate vaccination process to prevent virus

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Suhail Anwar Khan Hashmi on Thursday said the fourth wave of coronavirus of Delta variant was spreading rapidly which was extremely dangerous

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Harnai Suhail Anwar Khan Hashmi on Thursday said the fourth wave of coronavirus of Delta variant was spreading rapidly which was extremely dangerous.

Talking to officers at his office, he said the provincial government was taking practical steps to protect people from coronavirus.

He said the process of corona vaccination was in full swing and people should support the vaccination process.

He said the staff of the health department should fulfill their responsibilities with utmost honesty so that people could be protected from this pandemic.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the DHO to start corona vaccination in the district as like polio campaign so that women could also be vaccinated.

The corona vaccination should be completed effectively in rural areas for which Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars and other staff would ensure all possible cooperation with them and also monitor the vaccination process.

He directed officials concerned that they should stop public transport vehicles at certain points to vaccinate the passengers.

He said the vaccination process was going on in the best possible way by the health department so that the district c be protected from this epidemic.