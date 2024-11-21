DC directs to achieve targets of immunization Programme

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon on Thursday directed to utilize all available resources to achieve targets of immunization programme to protect the children from viral diseases.

The DC visited Rasulshah Dispensary, Muhammadi town to review the immunization drive which is underway in the district.

He urged the parents to cooperate with teams of the drive to protect their children from the diseases.

District Health Officer, Dr. Asadullah briefed the deputy commissioner about the arrangements of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner also visited Benazir Public School to review construction work there.

The DC directed the school’s administration to improve standards of education and cleanliness in the institute.

