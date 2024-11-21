DC Directs To Achieve Targets Of Immunization Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon on Thursday directed to utilize all available resources to achieve targets of immunization programme to protect the children from viral diseases.
The DC visited Rasulshah Dispensary, Muhammadi town to review the immunization drive which is underway in the district.
He urged the parents to cooperate with teams of the drive to protect their children from the diseases.
District Health Officer, Dr. Asadullah briefed the deputy commissioner about the arrangements of the campaign.
Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner also visited Benazir Public School to review construction work there.
The DC directed the school’s administration to improve standards of education and cleanliness in the institute.
APP/skn/378
Recent Stories
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts
Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis
Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods
Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings
Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas3 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead3 minutes ago
-
Seasonal changes causes chest, throat infections13 minutes ago
-
Ten drug paddlers netted, drugs, valuables recovered13 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates solar panel at Govt Girls School13 minutes ago
-
800 suspended primary teachers restored23 minutes ago
-
2 drug-peddlers arrested23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan draws world attention to Kashmiri children's sufferings as over 100,000 already orphaned33 minutes ago
-
Special diagnostic center inaugurated33 minutes ago
-
Nation observes 40th death anniversary of legendary actor Aslam Pervaiz33 minutes ago
-
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the ..35 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 11 stolen motorcycles43 minutes ago