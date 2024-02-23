DC directs to achieve targets of upcoming anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur, Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq has directed concerned authorities to utilize resources and achieve targets of the anti-polio campaign starting from March 3

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bajaur, Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq has directed concerned authorities to utilize resources and achieve targets of the anti-polio campaign starting from March 3.

He was chairing a meeting that was convened to discuss preparation for the upcoming anti-polio campaign. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ali Raza, Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer, EPI Coordinator, and representatives of police and local government.

The meeting was also briefed about the preparations and strategy devised to achieve the targets of the campaign. Chairing the meeting, DC directed the concerned department to work with cohesion and make efforts to make the campaign a success.

He also directed the proper utilization of resources to conduct the campaign and ensure the vaccination of every targeted child. He also administered vaccines to children and inaugurated the anti-polio campaign.