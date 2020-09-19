UrduPoint.com
DC Directs To Administer Polio Drops To Children Of Rain-hit Families

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

DC directs to administer polio drops to children of rain-hit families

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner has issued directives to administer polio drops to children of families who have shifted to different camps set up for rain victims and identify a large number of children of rain-hit migrated to different places.

According to a hand out issued on Saturday DC expressed these views while Chairing a meeting regarding the upcoming anti-polio drive to commence from September 20.

DC directed the registration process of the rain-hit areas to administer polio drops to the children of those families who have migrated in phases.

He said strict monitoring would be made during polio drive, while Revenue officials would provide complete facilities in rain affected areas to the polio teams.

The DC said it was our responsibility to provide health care facilities to the masses despite the flood situation hence district administration and along with other concerned departments was striving hard to help the affected persons.

