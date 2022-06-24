UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Administer Polio Vaccine To Children At Entry/exit Points Of City

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

DC directs to administer polio vaccine to children at entry/exit points of city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Friday directed the officials concerned to set up check posts at entry and exit points of the city to administer anti-polio drops to every child reaching the city.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio drive arrangements, he directed officials of the District Health Authority to implement COVID-19 standard operating procedure(SOPs)in letter and spirit during the five-day anti-polio drive starting from June 27., Tahir said that polio was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country polio-free.

He directed the health officials to strictly monitor the anti-polio campaign while staying in the field to avoid any chance of irregularities.

Meanwhile, incharge of the anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain, informed APP that over 3,000 polio teams, 856 area incharges, and 242 medical officers would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 917,285 children less than five years in all tehsils and union councils of the district.

He said the drive would also create awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures. "307 fixed centres have been set up while children coming from outside will be vaccinated at 182 transit points of the district," he added.

Related Topics

Polio June All From

Recent Stories

Mifath Ismail confirms Chinese consortium loan of ..

Mifath Ismail confirms Chinese consortium loan of $2.3 bn

15 minutes ago
 How PTI leaders react to govt's super tax on large ..

How PTI leaders react to govt's super tax on large scale industries

29 minutes ago
 Vandalism on PTI's long march: Imran Khan granted ..

Vandalism on PTI's long march: Imran Khan granted bail till July 6

45 minutes ago
 Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonweal ..

Hina Khar to represent Pakistan at 26th Commonwealth heads of meeting Rawanda to ..

1 hour ago
 Hike in per unit price by Rs5.27 for K-electric co ..

Hike in per unit price by Rs5.27 for K-electric consumers okayed

1 hour ago
 Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Confere ..

Third National Monsoon Preparedness Review Conference 2022 Held at NDMA

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.