DC directs to administer polio vaccine to children at entry/exit points of city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq on Friday directed the officials concerned to set up check posts at entry and exit points of the city to administer anti-polio drops to every child reaching the city.

Chairing a meeting to review anti-polio drive arrangements, he directed officials of the District Health Authority to implement COVID-19 standard operating procedure(SOPs)in letter and spirit during the five-day anti-polio drive starting from June 27., Tahir said that polio was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country polio-free.

He directed the health officials to strictly monitor the anti-polio campaign while staying in the field to avoid any chance of irregularities.

Meanwhile, incharge of the anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain, informed APP that over 3,000 polio teams, 856 area incharges, and 242 medical officers would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 917,285 children less than five years in all tehsils and union councils of the district.

He said the drive would also create awareness about COVID-19 and anti-dengue preventive measures. "307 fixed centres have been set up while children coming from outside will be vaccinated at 182 transit points of the district," he added.