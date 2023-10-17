DC directs to bring down the rates of essential commodities

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Tuesday directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to bring down the rates of essential commodities and transport fares for passing the benefit of a reduction in petroleum prices directly to the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Tuesday directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to bring down the rates of essential commodities and transport fares for passing the benefit of a reduction in petroleum prices directly to the people.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the deputy commissioner reviewed the prices of food items in detail and decided to establish a fruit and vegetable market Sukkur.

He said that officers must ensure a significant cut in the rates of eatables and transport fares in proportion to the decrease in POL prices.