Open Menu

DC Directs To Bring Down The Rates Of Essential Commodities

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 07:48 PM

DC directs to bring down the rates of essential commodities

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Tuesday directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to bring down the rates of essential commodities and transport fares for passing the benefit of a reduction in petroleum prices directly to the people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Tuesday directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to bring down the rates of essential commodities and transport fares for passing the benefit of a reduction in petroleum prices directly to the people.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the deputy commissioner reviewed the prices of food items in detail and decided to establish a fruit and vegetable market Sukkur.

He said that officers must ensure a significant cut in the rates of eatables and transport fares in proportion to the decrease in POL prices.

Related Topics

Sukkur Market Pakistan Oilfields Limited

Recent Stories

SEC forms permanent committee for those without so ..

SEC forms permanent committee for those without social care

7 minutes ago
 PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

PITB Sports Gala Held At Qadaffi Stadium

9 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th ..

LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th day of recovery campaign

4 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan M ..

Provincial Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Hassan Murad visits Civil Veterinary H ..

4 minutes ago
 Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram vi ..

Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram visits hospitals

4 minutes ago
 Nishtar Hospital turns into hotbed of problems for ..

Nishtar Hospital turns into hotbed of problems for patients, doctors alike

4 minutes ago
Hungarian Air Chief admires PAF personnel's profes ..

Hungarian Air Chief admires PAF personnel's professionalism, lauds it's remarkab ..

2 minutes ago
 City Police chief visits SITE Super Highway Associ ..

City Police chief visits SITE Super Highway Association of Industry

4 minutes ago
 PODA struggle for women rights

PODA struggle for women rights

4 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PM ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country:PMD

4 minutes ago
 Sindh CM, Chinese company agreed to remove bottlen ..

Sindh CM, Chinese company agreed to remove bottlenecks to start KCR project

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews preparations of ‘Lahore Lah ..

Commissioner reviews preparations of ‘Lahore Lahore aye’ festival

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan