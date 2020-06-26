DC directs to clean nullahs & sewerage system

The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Friday has directed the officials concerned to focus on the cleaning of the municipal and town committees nullahs and the sewerage system

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar on Friday has directed the officials concerned to focus on the cleaning of the municipal and town committees nullahs and the sewerage system.

He also directed the irrigation department to clear areas around the Begari canal to ensure a flow of rainwater.