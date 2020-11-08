DC directs to complete arrangements to start crushing season

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh directed the concerned departments including the Assistant Commissioners to complete all the arrangements to start the crushing season from November 15. All issues should be resolved in advance by calling an urgent meeting of sugarcane growers and mill's administration.

He was addressing a meeting of the District Sugar board here on Sunday. ADCG Bilal Feroze Joyia, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils including deputy director food and Agriculture department officers attended the meeting.

He said that complaints cell should be set up at the gates of all the sugar mills and in tehsils of the district where revenue staff will available 24 hours a day for immediate redressal of complaints of the farmers against the administration of the mills including wrong issuance CPR and low weight.

DC Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh while seeking record of total sugarcane production from the Agriculture Department also directed the Assistant Commissioners to complete all arrangements with the help of farmers as soon as possible to ensure supply of sugarcane to the three sugar mills during the crushing season. Infringement of farmer's rights would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.