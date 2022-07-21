UrduPoint.com

DC Directs To Complete Water Supply Project

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 08:05 PM

DC directs to complete water supply project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lt. (retired) Sohail Ashraf has visited water supply (extension) project near Gogera Branch Canal here on Thursday and directed the WASA (Water & Sanitation Agency) authorities to complete it as early as possible.

Managing Director (MD) WASA Abu Bakar Imran briefed the deputy commissioner and said that this project would produce 25 million gallons drinking water daily and help in providing potable drinking water to one million people in eastern part of Faisalabad city.

